14th February 2025
South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 43 mins ago

The IGAD Meteorological and Climate Prediction Centre has forecast that South Sudan will experience extreme weather conditions, including rainfall variations and persistent high temperatures, in some parts of the country over the next two months.

According to the forecast, above normal average rainfall (55% probability) is expected in isolated areas south of Eastern Equatoria State, southeast of Jonglei State, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, and Upper Nile State for the period March through May 2025.

However, the Office of the Director of Metrology mentioned that below normal average rainfall is predicted in western parts of Central Equatoria, southeastern and northwestern Western Equatoria, much of Western Bahr el Ghazal, Lakes, Warrap, southern Unity, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal States.

The report indicated that the far northern parts of South Sudan are expected to experience dry conditions.

According to the IGAD Prediction and Application Center, the temperatures across most parts of South Sudan are expected to be warmer than average.

Renk County in Northern Upper Nile State is likely to experience extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 85%.

Southern parts of Eastern Equatoria State are expected to have average surface temperatures.

IGAD climate change center reported that normal and above-normal rainfall will favor crop production, improve water availability, and support vegetation growth for livestock.

Meanwhile, fishing communities will benefit from improved water levels.

The report also indicted potential risks flood-affected regions could experience worsening conditions due to above-average rainfall.

While, extremely hot weather may trigger heatwaves, posing health risks and disrupting normal work activities.

Authorities advise local communities and relevant stakeholders to prepare accordingly to mitigate risks and maximize agricultural and economic opportunities.

 

