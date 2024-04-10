10th April 2024
Sarah Ajith, former Chairlady of Women's Union passes away

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 39 mins ago

Late Sarah Ajith, former Chairlady of the South Sudan Women's Union - Courtesy

A former Chairlady of the South Sudan Women’s Union, Sarah Ajith passed away in Pibor town.

Lona Elia, a former colleague, confirmed the passing of Sarah Ajith to Eye Radio on Wednesday morning, April 10, 2024.

Mrs Lona says the deceased on Tuesday morning delayed coming out from her room, prompting a certain lady she went with to knock at her door.

Upon accessing the room, the unnamed girl found she was lifeless.

The cause of the death is unknown but Lona said, she reported to have suffered from a malaria-related illness two days before her demise.

“She died immediately after she went into her room or at midnight, and they suspect that may be been a heart attack, two days before she had malaria and diarrhoea and took some medicine and it’s stopped,” Lona said.

“The girl she went with, waited in the morning and she didn’t come out from her room, and she went to knock on the door and they found her dead, they don’t know what time,” she said.

“This is a significant loss,” said Mrs. Lona, expressing sorrow over Ajith’s sudden death. “We are at a loss as she passed away during her mission in Pibor.”

The cause of her death has not been officially confirmed, but her sudden passing has left many mourning her loss.

10th April 2024

