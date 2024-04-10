10th April 2024
Govt urged to restore peace in Morobo County to encourage refugees return

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 21 mins ago

View of Kaya payam in Morobo County. (Photo: Courtesy).

A community leader in Morobo County of Central Equatoria State has called on the government to restore peace and stability in the area to encourage the return of refugees.

In January this year, the Morobo Development Association organized a peace conference in the area where the communities came up with recommendations to the state authorities.

On Tuesday, their representatives including church, women and youth leaders met with Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony to push for implementation of the conference’s resolutions.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chairperson of the Association says the communities there are demanding stability to encourage the locals in refugee camps in neighbouring countries to return home.

“We are calling upon all the stakeholders to see that peace is restored all over, as we prepare for an election that will come,” Denaya said.

“We need to be able to see that our people are back home from the neighbouring countries for refugees to enjoy peace,” he said.

“We shall continue as a Morobo Development Association to work with every person, every office in the state and the counties, Bomas Payams and so on to see that we work wholeheartedly to see sustainable peace in Morobo.”

