2nd September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   Israel gifts Juba Teaching Hospital new ICU facility

Israel gifts Juba Teaching Hospital new ICU facility

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 32 mins ago

Gershon Kedar, Israeli Ambassador to South Sudan (right) and Mayik Ayii Deng, Minister of Foreign Affairs inaugurating the new ICU facility at Juba. | 1st September 2022. | Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Israeli government officially opened a brand-new Intensive Care Unit department worth nearly one million US dollars at the Juba Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior government officials and Israeli delegation to Juba yesterday.

Ambassador Eynat Shlein is the head of the Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation said the unit will first be operated by an Israeli medical team in the country.

“We donated to the hospital the entire unit, we build it from scratch to the top with the equipment and we brought a delegation of physicians to do capacity-building training for the hospital staff and doctors, who will operate this unit,” said Shlein.

The team comprising physicians are tasked to train the hospital staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics to operate the facility.

According to the the Israeli diplomat, the initiative is partly her country’s support to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Eynat Shlein spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview before she departing to Israel on Thursday.

“So, this is a project which symbolized the friendship between Israel and South Sudan, we are very happy that for have opportunity to present it,” she said.

“This is only one token of the friendship, and I would say in general that it cost nearly one million dollars.”

The diplomat disclosed that her country will take four South Sudanese children with heart complications to Israel for surgical operation in October.

The unnamed children will be facilitated Save a Child Heart, an Israeli Non-Governmental Organization.

Bilateral relations between the then southern region of Sudan and Israel began in the late 1960s, after the leaders of the former Anyanya 1 movement waged an insurrection against the northern government.

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Public invited to witness graduation of forces 1

Public invited to witness graduation of forces

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal 2

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal 4

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police 5

Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Published Monday, August 29, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan MPs train ahead of regional parliamentary games

Published 23 mins ago

Israel gifts Juba Teaching Hospital new ICU facility

Published 32 mins ago

Truck driver killed, 3 vehicles burnt along Mundri road

Published 2 hours ago

Makuei blasts Troika over hesitancy to endorse govt extension

Published 2 hours ago

“Stop discriminating against fistula patients,” nurse appeals.

Published 3 hours ago

12 years later, Zain reconnects to Panyijiar County

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.