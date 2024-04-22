Rebecca Okwaci challenges legitimacy of her removal

The former Government’s chief whip has raised doubts about the legality of her removal by the Speaker of Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba, saying she has not been officially notified.

Honourable Rebecca Okwaci informed the August House that she discovered her dismissal via social media platforms.

On April 5, 2024, the Speaker of the assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba relieved and appointed the chief whips, chairpersons, and deputy chairpersons of the standing specialized committees of the parliament.

The Speaker appointed lawmaker James Kueth as the Government’s Chief Whip, replacing Rebecca, while Honorable Farouq Gatkuoth retained the position of chief whip for SPLM-IO.

During Monday’s “22/04/2024) session, Rebecca demanded an explanation for her removal without prior notification.

She stated that the Speaker has no power to remove her from the position.

“My information, Rt. Hon. Speaker, after changes that have happened in the parliament I would like the parliament to know that, so far, I have not received any official information from parliament that I have been removed from the position of government chief whip,” said Rebecca.

“I have learned this from social media, so, I would appreciate it if the parliament could make official communication so that I am aware,” she said.

“I would want them to know that as aggrieved as I am, I have already handed over the office to the new government chief whip, so, you can report to him, he is there in the office.

“I want the parliament to know that when I was appointed there were procedures of the party, and there was an order. I didn’t go to the office for three weeks until I got the order from my party to enter the office, so, I respect likewise.

“It is good for parliament that the Speaker has no right to remove the chief whip, some procedures should be followed, so that the government is dignified.”

In response, the second deputy speaker of the national legislature, Permino Awerial Aluong who chaired today’s meeting advised Hon Rebecca to address her concern with the SPLM Secretary-General or to the party’s Chairman.

“For Hon. Rebecca, I think the Rt. Hon Speaker can’t remove you without the Chairman of the party’s consent, so, you should have asked the Secretary-General of the party before you raised it to the House,” said Rt. Hon. Awerial.

“I am referring you to the Secretary of the party, Peter Lam … then if you doubt you can also see the chairman of the party to advise you,” he said.

