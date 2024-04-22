Kalisto was followed for 4 days before forceful arrest – Amnesty International

The human rights watch dog, Amnesty International has called on South Sudan Authorities to disclose the fate and whereabouts of Juba’s ex- Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu.

Kalisto, a former major of Juba, was arbitrarily arrested while returning home at Hai Kuwait in Juba on March 30, 2024.

In a Monday’s statement to Eye Radio newsroom, Amnesty International said it received credible information that before Kalisto Lado’s arrest, he had been followed at least twice within four days by uniformed officers.

At one time, he was forced to spend the night outside his home.

At another time before his forceful arrest, some officers in uniforms reportedly trailed Lado to the house of a relative when escaped through the backdoor.

” Amnesty International has received credible information that before his arrest, Kalisto Lado had been trailed by uniformed officers at least twice within four days,” it said.

Amnesty says “since Lado’s arrest, his family has neither heard from him nor seen where he is being held and who is holding him.

In a statement to Eye Radio, the police denied involvement in his arrest and detention.

Amnesty International said it is seriously concerned about his health and risks of torture and other ill-treatment or death in custody.

It urges “the South Sudan government to immediately release Kalisto Lado or promptly charge him with a recognizable offence, in accordance with international law and standards.”

“They should also make public the reasons for his detention, if he is in custody, and release him without delay, unless a lawful basis for his detention can be demonstrated, ” reads the statement



There have been growing calls from the US Embassy in Juba, civil society, and human rights groups, as well as lawmakers for his immediate release or production in court.

Juba-based Centre for Peace and Advocacy demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Kalisto, while the Human Rights Watch also expressed fear of him being subjected to torture, enforced disappearances, or even death.