Speaker Nunu reshuffles parliamentary committees, chief whips

The Speaker of Transitional National Legislative Assembly relieved and appointed the chief whips, whips, chairpersons and deputy chairperson of standing specialized committees of the parliament on Friday.

This is according to a letter seen by Eye Radio and confirmed by John Agany, the former spokesperson of the parliament.

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba named James Kueth as the SPLM party chief whip and maintained Hon. Farouq Gatkuoth as the chief whip of SPLM-IO.

Meanwhile, Hon. Mahjub Biel Turuk is retained the chief whip of South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Hon. Sunday Philip is OPP Whip, Hon. Taban Luka Guya was appointed the whip for National Agenda and Hon. Hakim Garang becomes the whip for Former Detainees.

On the appointment of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the standing specialized committees, Hon. Kom Kom Geng was appointed chairperson of Committee on National Security and Public Order replacing Simon Kun Puoch.

Further, Honorable Changkuoth Bichock was maintained as the head of Committee on Finance and Economic Planning.

Honorable Oliver Mori Benjamin was appointed as the head of the Committee on Information at the National Parliament – replacing John Agany.

“All the chairperson of the specialized committees have been reshuffled with the exception of those who have been retained and asked by their parties to continue,” said Agany.

“So, the Committees have been resolved. For my case, we have a new chairperson who is Honorable Oliver Mori. He will be our chairperson of information and I will work with him.”

The chairpersons and deputies of the specialized committees at the national legislature were appointed in 2022 after President Kiir reconstituted the two-tier legislature and sworn-in the appointed lawmakers.

