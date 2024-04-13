13th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Speaker Nunu reshuffles parliamentary committees, chief whips

Speaker Nunu reshuffles parliamentary committees, chief whips

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 30 mins ago

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba. (Office of the President).

The Speaker of Transitional National Legislative Assembly relieved and appointed the chief whips, whips, chairpersons and deputy chairperson of standing specialized committees of the parliament on Friday.

This is according to a letter seen by Eye Radio and confirmed by John Agany, the former spokesperson of the parliament.

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba named James Kueth as the SPLM party chief whip and maintained Hon. Farouq Gatkuoth as the chief whip of SPLM-IO.

Meanwhile, Hon. Mahjub Biel Turuk is retained the chief whip of South Sudan Opposition Alliance, Hon. Sunday Philip is OPP Whip, Hon. Taban Luka Guya was appointed the whip for National Agenda and Hon. Hakim Garang becomes the whip for Former Detainees.

On the appointment of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the standing specialized committees, Hon. Kom Kom Geng was appointed chairperson of Committee on National Security and Public Order replacing Simon Kun Puoch.

Further, Honorable Changkuoth Bichock was maintained as the head of Committee on Finance and Economic Planning.

Honorable Oliver Mori Benjamin was appointed as the head of the Committee on Information at the National Parliament – replacing John Agany.

“All the chairperson of the specialized committees have been reshuffled with the exception of those who have been retained and asked by their parties to continue,” said Agany.

“So, the Committees have been resolved. For my case, we have a new chairperson who is Honorable Oliver Mori. He will be our chairperson of information and I will work with him.”

The chairpersons and deputies of the specialized committees at the national legislature were appointed in 2022 after President Kiir reconstituted the two-tier legislature and sworn-in the appointed lawmakers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit 1

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF 2

Kiir integrates Agwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Published Saturday, April 6, 2024

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim 3

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban 4

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang 5

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Speaker Nunu reshuffles parliamentary committees, chief whips

Published 30 mins ago

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Published 1 hour ago

Finance Minister Awow Chuang jets to US for World Bank, IMF meetings

Published 1 hour ago

Police denies confirming Kalisto’s release, says was citing social media

Published 3 hours ago

African Union urged to train South Sudan election officials

Published 20 hours ago

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!