‘African solutions for African problems’ at work in S. Sudan – Ramaposa

The President of South Africa has affirmed that the principle of “African solutions for African problems” is actively being implemented in South Sudan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made these remarks following his visit to the country last week.

In a statement directed to South African citizens and obtained by Eye Radio, the South African President emphasizes that the most constructive action his country can take is to encourage the involved parties and support the ongoing peace process. He states that it is admirable that the permanent ceasefire continues to hold. The President says the parties to the agreement have honoured their commitment to end armed conflict and engender national security by seeking to form a united national defence force through the cantonment and training of former combatants. He acknowledged that the political and legal framework that is being implemented outlines the aspirations of the people of South Sudan to bring a permanent end to armed conflict, consolidate democracy and determine their collective destiny. Ramaphosa added that included in the agreement are commitments to adopt a permanent constitution and create unified security services.

President Ramaphosa detailed several meetings he held during his visit to Juba in the statement dated April 22, 2024.

“During my visit to the capital Juba last week, I met with President Salva Kiir Mayardit, First

Vice-President Riek Machar and other South Sudanese political leaders. I also met with

representatives of the AU, monitoring bodies and international development organisations,” said Ramaphosa.

He emphasizes that his country has consistently supported the current Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity and the people of South Sudan as they navigate through the transition period.

As the Chairperson of the African Union High-Level Ad hoc Committee on South Sudan, also known as the C5, Ramaphosa affirms that South Africa will maintain its support at a bilateral level.

The C5 committee consists of South Africa, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda.

He pointed out that all these countries have invested a great deal of time and effort to ensure there is stability in South Sudan.

South Africa is also one of the guarantors of the Peace Agreement that helps South Sudan with capacity building for state institutions and programmes for post-conflict reconstruction.

President Ramaposa says his country used the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund to provide humanitarian assistance to people in South Sudan negatively impacted by the conflict.

He stated that South Sudan is now at a crucial point in its journey towards consolidating democracy.

Elections are scheduled to be held in December this year before the Revitalised Agreement expires in

February 2025.

The South African President says parties to the peace agreement are hard at work to ensure that the necessary preconditions are in place for the holding of elections that are free, fair and credible.

“I was glad to see the progress that has been made in the run-up to the elections, including

the establishment of a national elections commission and the registration of political parties.

What is pleasing is that the South Sudanese are working together to address the outstanding

issues on the agreed Roadmap as the country advances towards elections,” Ramaposa said.

“This proves that the adage “African solutions for African problems” is truly at work in South Sudan. The best we can all do is to encourage and support the process,” he said.

President Ramaposa says as Africa’s newest country, South Sudan needs greater support from the

international community.

“As Africa and as the international community, we owe it to a people who have suffered so

much and for so long, to support South Sudan’s journey towards becoming a fully-fledged

democracy,” he said.

“We have a collective responsibility to ensure that South Sudan is ultimately able

to reap the dividends of peace and security, including economic prosperity.”

He pointed out that South Africa understands the challenges of national reconstruction and the

difficulties of forging national unity in a multi-ethnic society.

The President says South Africa has provided development, mediation and other forms of assistance to South Sudan since 2005.

He says South Sudan needs investment, particularly in social and economic infrastructure.

In a statement, the South African President says many South African companies have demonstrated their confidence in South Sudan’s economy and have a presence there.

