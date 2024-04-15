15th April 2024
R-TGONU neglects financial management reforms: Activist

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 50 mins ago

Civil society activist Lorna Merekaje. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

A civil society activist said the transitional government has not given due attention to the implementation of financial management reforms as required by the revitalized peace agreement.

Chapter Four of the 2018 peace accord talks about resource, economic and financial management.

It outlines that political leaders and stakeholders shall ensure that the unity government is transparent and accountable, with legal, institutional, policies and procedures fully functional for sustainable development.

The article also stipulates the establishment of an effective leadership and commitment in the fight against corruption.

“Any leader found to have condoned or engaged in corrupt practices shall be held accountable and
barred from holding public office in accordance with this Agreement and the law,” partly quotes the chapter.

Lorna Merekaje, Secretary General of South Sudan Democratic Engagement, Monitoring and Observation Program – said the clause is critical for economic development of the country.

She, however, stated that most of the provisions of the financial management reforms are yet to be implemented.

“Our assessment as civil society is that the implementation of the agreement has not been sufficient,” Ms. Merekaje said on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Monday.

“If you look at chapter four, you would clearly see that there are several things that needed to be done, under chapter and they have not been done.”

“I would say that chapter four has not been actually sufficiently implemented, or even given the due attention, given the importance of issues that chapter four is raising.”

According to the peace agreement, the transitional government shall develop a code of ethics and integrity for public officials emphasizing the values of honesty and integrity.

In addition, it shall expand the curriculum in the educational system to inculcate the spirit of nationalism and promote the values of honesty, integrity and respect for public property.

Further, the R-TGoNU is mandated to establish a high-level, competent and effective oversight mechanism that shall control revenues collection, budgeting, revenue allocation and expenditure.

The oversight mechanism may solicit technical and advisory resources on economic governance from the regional and international community.

However, non of the provisions in the chapter have been implemented.

