15th April 2024
NBGs tells allowance-seeking MPs to summon finance minister

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 32 mins ago

Map of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. (Courtesy).

Northern Bahr el Ghazal Information Minister called on the state lawmakers protesting the non-payment of their recess and medical allowances to channel their grievances to the finance ministry.

On Friday, 34 MPs petitioned the state governor Tong Akeen Ngor over the non-payment of their recess and medical allowances for two years.

In a letter addressed to the Council of States, the legislators accused the governor of undermining their constitutional rights and privileges.

According to the legislators, they have not received both the recess and medical allowances since 2022, adding that they were only provided with transport fares.

They called on the Council of States headed by Speaker Deng Deng Akoon, the National Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and the National Parliament to intervene and address their grievances with the governor and the state speaker.

Responding to the claims, the state information Minister Garang Zechariah said all allowances for medical, travel, clothing and others are the responsibility of the parliament administration and the state Ministry of Finance.

“If there are medical allowances that are budgeted, it’s the role of Clerk to follow up with the Minister of Finance,” he told Eye Radio.

“There is no way where the Governor come indirectly to be the one in charge of giving the allowances, being medical, traversal or clothing and other allowances.”

“They are the responsibility of the administration of the assembly and the ministry of finance.”

Meanwhile, the state lawmakers alleged in their petition that Governor Akeen “tends to intimidate” them whenever the ministers of finance and education are summoned for questioning at the assembly.

The legislators further said five of their colleagues passed away due to treatable diseases and majority of them are suffering from critical health conditions without access to treatment.

The MPs also accused Governor Akeen of failing to accent into law about six bills passed and sent to his office by the parliament without any explanation.

But Minister Garang countered that there was no reason to complain about the unaccented bills because they automictically become laws 30 days from when they are passed.

“What the law says is an act is pass by the state legislative assembly and resolution is signed by the Hon. Speaker and send to the governor.”

“If it spends 30 days without the governor writing back on why he is not willing to sign that particular act, then it come a law automatically.”

 

