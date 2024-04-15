A year into Sudan war, Norway urges end to ‘unimaginable tragedy’

The Norwegian government said it is appalled by the “extreme” human suffering in Sudan and called for an end to the war that has town the country’s social fabric and threatened its very existence.

It was today, on 15th April 2023 – when fierce fighting erupted in Khartoum between the forces of Sudan’s powerful generals battling for power.

The conflict between national army under General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Rapid Support Force (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has since engulfed most of the country and killed at least 14,600 people.

The United Nations said the country is experiencing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory and the largest internal displacement crisis in the world.

An estimated 1.8 million people have fled Sudan — many to neighbouring Chad, now also suffering a humanitarian crisis — and 6.7 million have been internally displaced.

In a joint press statement, Norwegian Minister of International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, urged the waring parties to consider the plight of their people and end the conflict.

“One year since the outbreak of war in Sudan, the very existence of the Sudanese state is in danger; the social fabric is crumbling. It will take years to recover, and maybe generations to heal,” the statement said.

“We are appalled by the extreme human suffering. Thousands of civilians have been killed and maimed. We urge the warring parties to stop the fighting immediately and agree to a sustained ceasefire.”

The two officials underscored that an increasing number of people are dying from hunger, with 18 million people facing acute food insecurity and 5 million on the brink of famine.

The statement said the Sudanese warring factions must take urgent and significant measures to mitigate the increasing risk of famine and related humanitarian catastrophe.

“The parties must adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law, protect civilians, ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access, and fully respect international human rights law.”

UN reports alleged that both parties to the conflict have committed gross violations and abuses of international human rights law, as well as serious violations of international humanitarian law, some of which may amount to war crimes.

Norway said it condemns all violations and abuses in the “strongest possible” terms and encourage all parties to cooperate with the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan.

“There is no military solution to this conflict. The only way to achieve a sustainable peace is through a representative and inclusive Sudanese process built on democratic principles.”

It further recommended the formation of a civilian government to lead the country through a new transition period to elections.

