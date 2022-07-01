R-TGONU, holdout groups recommit to ceasefire, but without NAS

Representatives of the unity government and armed opposition groups have undergone an induction training course in Rome, Italy on the Cessation of Hostilities deal of December 2017.

This is according to a joint statement released on Thursday, by the Community of Saint ’Egidio and the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAM-VM.

The statement indicated, the training course was to ensure that all the parties understand their obligations in the agreement.

The participants were from the unity government and components of the South Sudanese Opposition Movement Alliance namely; Real SPLM and the South Sudan United Front /Army.

However, the press statement has not cited the participation of the National Salvation Front (NAS).

The training held from 20th to end of June, was convened by the Community of Saint’ Egidio in partnership with the CTSAM-VM Secretariat.

Peace observers such as the IGAD, R-JMEC and UNMISS also attended the training meant to renew commitment to uphold the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreement signed in 2017.

The rebel groups are also expected to appoint members to the ceasefire monitoring mechanisms.

It was resolved at the induction training, that the CTSAM-VM will provide for SSOMA’s Real SPLM and SSUF forces resources, once they are fully deployed into the CTSAM-VM structures.

These include transport, allowance, accommodation, communication, and health insurance.

Last year, President Salva Kiir suspended the Rome peace talks, following the attack that killed two nuns along the Juba-Nimule Highway last year.

However, NAS denied any responsibility for the attack.

