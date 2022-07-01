Pope Francis to address South Sudanese via video on 2nd July

Pope Francis will send a video message to the people of South Sudan on Saturday, Vatican Chargé d’ Affaires in Juba has revealed.

The message will coincide with the day the Holy Father will have traveled to DR Congo, and later to South Sudan.

“For tomorrow, we are expecting a video message from the Holy Father to the people of South Sudan,” said Vatican Chargé d’ Affaires Monsignor Ionut Paul.

Mr. Paul said the Papal visit has not been cancelled and the video message is to give the assurance that the Pope is yet to come to South Sudan.

“So we have good news and we are happy to share this news with you, so let’s continue to prepare ourselves for the Pope’s visit as we said before that the visit is not cancelled,” the religious diplomat added.

Pope Francis was previously timed to arrive in Kinshasa of DR Congo next weekend, before coming to Juba.

But the 85 year-old Argentinian had to postpone both trips two weeks ago due to a knee and leg ailment.

Meanwhile, last week, the Holy See announced that Pope Francis is heading to Canada, on the 24th of July.

Instead, the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba told the press, the Secretary of State at the Vatican will visit South Sudan ahead of the yet-to-be scheduled Papal visit.

The news was received with mixed reaction among the general public.

However, the Vatican diplomat in the country assured the public that the Pope’s failed visit was only due to health reasons.

“The visit is just postponed for health reasons and the coming of the Cardinal is not replacing the Pope’s visit but it is just one more step in preparing for his coming,” he said while addressing the media in Juba.

“Now information we have that the visit to Canada is going on. It is not a negative message to African Countries, not at all,” he added.

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin is expected come on July 05th.

This is with the hope that the Holy Father will reschedule another trip shortly.

