11th April 2024
You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee

Authors: Moyo Jacob | Achuil Madut | Published: 1 hour ago

South Sudanese Ambassador to Ethiopia, James P. Morgan - Credit | Ethiopian TV

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation says he will summon the Ethiopian Ambassador in Juba over his country’s decision to charge foreign students a 150 US dollars residence permit.

Last week, the Ethiopian government said it reversed its policy of free renewal of annual residence permits for foreign students, South Sudan’s diplomatic office in the country said, adding that scholars will now bear the 150-US-dollar cost.

South Sudan Embassy in Addis Ababa notified students on government scholarships and those studying in private schools in Ethiopia that they are now responsible for bearing the expenses of obtaining and renewing their residential permits.

Many students protested the move, saying that they will not be able to pay such an amount and called on the Foreign Affairs and Higher Education authorities in Juba to address the issue.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Minister Pitia Morgan says, he will convene a meeting with the Ethiopian Ambassador and the Minister of Higher Education regarding the issue.

Pitia says that the federal government of Ethiopia is not aware of the rising issue, but the government has not taken the concern for granted.

“The Federal Government of Ethiopia is not involved in this. It may be only the issue of the Department of Immigration in Addis Ababa but that also we don’t take it for granted,” Amb Pitia said.

“On Friday, after the holidays, which end on Thursday, I will call the Ambassador of Ethiopia to come to my office,” he said.

11th April 2024

