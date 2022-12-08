8th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace   |   People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir -Thursday, July 15, 2021. Credit| Office of the President - Republic of South Sudan.

President Salva Kiir said he has been informed that some people are joining Thomas Cirilo because of the presence of cattle keepers in the Equatoria region.

Speaking during the closing of the SPLM National Liberation Council in Juba on Tuesday, the President advised cattle keepers to remove cattle from the Equatoria region.

This, he said will stop people from joining the rebellion of Thomas Cirilo.

President Kiir said some of those who left the Equatoria region often come back with their cattle.

This according to the President should be addressed.

“I got information that some people are supporting Thomas Cirilo because the Dinka brought their cattle to destroy the Equatoria region,” said President Kiir.

“People are saying Dinka are now destroying our crops with their cattle, we must fight them in support of Thomas Cirilo,

“I don’t want such a thing to happen, if I have cattle, I will keep them closer to me so that they don’t destroy someone’s farm. We will not accept to be dragged into war over cattle.”

President Kiir urged cattle keepers to return their animals to their state to avoid cattle related conflict in the Equatoria region.

He was speaking during the closing of the SPLM National Liberation Council in Juba on Tuesday.

“We will all try to talk to the elders to tell them that these people are causing problems,” said Kiir.

In 2015, President Kiir instructed cattle keepers mainly from Terekeka, Jonglei and greater Lakes states to leave farming lands.

This was to help prevent violence over grazing areas, and to keep the farmlands safe for production.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout 1

Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout

Published Saturday, December 3, 2022

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir 2

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir

Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Over 3,000 civilians killed in Fashoda violence – says official 3

Over 3,000 civilians killed in Fashoda violence – says official

Published Sunday, December 4, 2022

Govt grants passports 10-year lifespan 4

Govt grants passports 10-year lifespan

Published Monday, December 5, 2022

Kenya outlines policies to revive trade relations with S. Sudan 5

Kenya outlines policies to revive trade relations with S. Sudan

Published Saturday, December 3, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Military operation against armed militia underway in Chollo Kingdom – SSPDF

Published 10 mins ago

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir

Published 2 hours ago

“This is SPLM’s last chance”, says Awet

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir directs Army chief to deploy unified forces to Upper Nile

Published 6 hours ago

BBC REPORT; Mozambique’s Ex-President Guebuza’s son jailed for 12 years

Published 19 hours ago

Lakes State deploys doctors to investigate alleged measles outbreak in Cueibet

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.