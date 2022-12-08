People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir

President Salva Kiir said he has been informed that some people are joining Thomas Cirilo because of the presence of cattle keepers in the Equatoria region.

Speaking during the closing of the SPLM National Liberation Council in Juba on Tuesday, the President advised cattle keepers to remove cattle from the Equatoria region.

This, he said will stop people from joining the rebellion of Thomas Cirilo.

President Kiir said some of those who left the Equatoria region often come back with their cattle.

This according to the President should be addressed.

“I got information that some people are supporting Thomas Cirilo because the Dinka brought their cattle to destroy the Equatoria region,” said President Kiir.

“People are saying Dinka are now destroying our crops with their cattle, we must fight them in support of Thomas Cirilo,

“I don’t want such a thing to happen, if I have cattle, I will keep them closer to me so that they don’t destroy someone’s farm. We will not accept to be dragged into war over cattle.”

President Kiir urged cattle keepers to return their animals to their state to avoid cattle related conflict in the Equatoria region.

“We will all try to talk to the elders to tell them that these people are causing problems,” said Kiir.

In 2015, President Kiir instructed cattle keepers mainly from Terekeka, Jonglei and greater Lakes states to leave farming lands.

This was to help prevent violence over grazing areas, and to keep the farmlands safe for production.

