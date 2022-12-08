“This is SPLM’s last chance”, says Awet

A senior SPLM leader, Daniel Awet Akot has warned the party of the last chance to govern the country if it fails to deliver to the people.



He made the remarks after the restructuring of the party yesterday.

This came after the National Liberation Council amended the party’s constitution which gave the chairman, Salva Kiir the power to appoint three seconds-in-command, a secretary general, and two deputies.

He appointed Dr. James Wani Igga as the party’s First Deputy Chair; Daniel Awet Ako, as the Second Deputy Chair, and Kuol Manyang Juuk as the Third deputy.

The council also endorsed Akol Paul Khordit as the first deputy secretary general for political affairs, mobilization, and organization and Tulio Odongi, as the deputy secretary general for administration and finance.

Addressing his party mates, General Awet Akot told them to put politics aside and focus on service delivery to the citizens.

“Our people are waiting for us to deliver, no more politics but time to do the work because they know what is happening,” said Awet Akot.

“This is our last chance to pay the debt, to our people, for what they have been doing for us over the last 39 years,

“The young ones who were born in 1983 are now 39 years old, and in a few months, they will be 40 years old.”

General Akot warns that failure to reduce the sufferings of the citizens, the party may head to a dead end.

“I appeal to the conscience of our leaders that this is the time to pay back to our people to reduce their sufferings,” Awet said.

“When we were running out of food [during the liberation struggle]. We forced people to cultivate that time. Now we are begging. It is our collective responsibility to our people.”

