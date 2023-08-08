8th August 2023
Parliament to pass draft 2023-2024 budget on Wednesday – Agany

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 13 mins ago

Members of the transitional national legislature during a sitting in Juba. | Photo: Courtesy.

Parliament Spokesperson John Agany said the August House is expected to pass the draft fiscal year budget on Wednesday.

The over two-trillion pounds for the fiscal year 2023/2024 has been subjected to scrutiny in the first two readings since it was tabled in June.

The lawmakers were set to pass the budget on Monday, but it was adjourned following the sacking of former Finance Minister Dier Tong Ngor and the appointment of Dr. Baak Barnaba Chol.

John Agany said the postponement was to give time for the new minister to acquaint himself with the draft 2023/2024 budget.

According to Agany, the August house is likely to pass the budget tomorrow, August 9.

“We had a meeting which was basically to shed light on what has been already done with the budget, of course he was there, he was recently appointed after the former minister has already gone with the budget up to the third reading,” he told Eye Radio.

“Now we are at the third reading stage, we were supposed to table it yesterday (Monday0, but it was adjourned simply to give time for the new minister of finance to look at it and also acquaint himself with.”

“So, it was decided by the Rt Hon Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba maybe tomorrow is possible, the budget will be tabled for the third and the final reading”.

In June, former Finance Minister Tong tabled before the August House a proposed budget of more than two-trillion pounds for the fiscal year 2023/2024.

The draft budget increased the salaries of civil servants and members of the organized forces by unspecified amount.

 

