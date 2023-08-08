8th August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Rights group hails South Sudan’s accession to Convention on Cluster Munitions

Rights group hails South Sudan’s accession to Convention on Cluster Munitions

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

CBU-105 Cluster Bomb. (Courtesy)

Human Rights Watch has commended South Sudan’s decision to accede to the International Convention on Cluster Munitions while urging countries that have not joined to do so.

South Sudan parliament in May 2023, ratified the 2008 United Nations Convention on Cluster Munitions – which prohibits the use of chemical weapons.

The convention is a multilateral treaty adopted in Northern Ireland, as a result of concerns about the suffering of victims and casualties caused by cluster munitions.

It comprehensively bans cluster munitions and requires states parties to destroy their stockpiles, clear areas contaminated by cluster munition remnants, and provide assistance to victims of the weapons.

South Sudan has now joined the 102 State Parties that have acceded to the convention.

“By banning cluster bombs, South Sudan is taking an important step to strengthen international peace and security,” said Mary Wareham, the Arms Acting Director at Human Rights Watch and chair of the Cluster Munition Coalition.

“Other countries should follow South Sudan’s example because preventing new use of cluster munitions is a humanitarian and human rights imperative.”

In 2014, the United Nations Human Rights Watch called o the governments of South SUdan and Uganda to investigate new evidence of the usage of banned cluster bombs in the South Sudan conflict.

This comes after UN experts reportedly found remnants of the weapons, including intact unexploded sub-munitions or “bomblets,” in February 7, 2014, near Bor town in Jonglei State.

But the South Sudan army denied using cluster bombs in its fight with then opposition forces, shrugging off the UN report.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance 1

Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok 2

South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Juba commissioner asks Gorom tenants to build 3

Juba commissioner asks Gorom tenants to build

Published Tuesday, August 1, 2023

IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan 4

IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

NBGS Univ. to begin first-ever lectures in September 2023 5

NBGS Univ. to begin first-ever lectures in September 2023

Published Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament to pass draft 2023-2024 budget on Wednesday – Agany

Published 13 mins ago

Rights group hails South Sudan’s accession to Convention on Cluster Munitions

Published 1 hour ago

Manyo schools, churches surge with returnees

Published 2 hours ago

Sudan’s neighbors meet in Chad on ending war

Published 3 hours ago

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s

Published 20 hours ago

Kenya: Preacher Mackenzie decries prison hardship, says ready to die

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!