‘Students trapped by war in Amhara region are safe,’ says Amb Morgan

At least 65 South Sudanese students studying in universities in the Amhara region where the Ethiopian army is fighting militias are safe, South Sudan’s Head of Mission to Ethiopia has said.

Ambassador James Pitia Morgan is also a permanent head of mission to the Africa Union, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and IGAD head of mission in Addis Ababa.

His statement comes after South Sudanese students in Gonder and Bahir Dar Universities raised their concern over insecurity in the region of Amhara.

According to the students through messages sent to Eye Radio, the students are confined to their campuses, and the embassy in Addis Ababa is silent on the situation.

The students studying at two main Universities in the Amhara region say they have been cut off from services due to ongoing fighting between the Federal Government forces and the Amhara Regional armed group known as the Fano.

They have said that the Amhara fighters have closed down Gondar Airport, putting the lives of the students at risk.

The South Sudanese students say the market, banks, and ATM services are closed or suspended in Bahir Dar.

The students are appealing to the government to intervene and resolve the situation before it worsens by airlifting them to Addis Ababa for safety.

They have also reached out to the South Sudan Embassy in Addis Ababa, although they are yet to receive a response.

Eye Radio has not been able to independently confirm the claims by South Sudanese students in the Amhara region.

But when Eye Radio contacted, South Sudan head of mission in Addis Ababa Ambassador James Pitia Morgan says he was in touch with the students and they are fine.

“I am in touch with our students, and so far they are fine, I just spoke to one of them a few minutes ago,” said Amb. Morgan.

“We have sixty-five students in both Gondar and Bahir Dar University, and I am in touch with them,” he said.

“The situation of the students in the schools is the responsibility of the Ethiopian government and we need also to understand that our students are here on a government scholarship and this scholarship here is given by the Ethiopian government.”

“The Ethiopian government is in control of the internal situation, it’s the Ethiopian government they should rely on.”

“If the Ethiopian call for evocation then that is it because the Ethiopian government is a partner that we working with.”

Media reports showed that residents in the region’s two biggest cities, the capital Bahir Dar and historic Gondar, have reported intense clashes.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter