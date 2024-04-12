Organized forces receive one-month salary

Security officials in Juba have confirmed that members of the Organized Forces have received a one-month salary for October 2023.

South Sudan’s pound currency drastically weakened against the United States dollar between February and March, triggering a sharp increase in commodity prices across the country.

The situation is blamed on dwindling revenue due to barriers on the country’s precious oil export caused by the war in Sudan and the indiscriminate attacks on ships at Red Sea by Houthi rebels.

This has induced economic hardships that leave the government struggling to pay civil servants salaries, as the public workforce goes for seven months without its dues.

But in March 2024, the National Minister of Finance and Planning Awow Daniel disclosed plans to allocate one month’s salary to civil servants, admitting the hardship faced by citizens.

SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai confirmed to Eye Radio that the army received one-month salary of October 2023.

“I have just consulted with the chief for administration at SSPDF general headquarters Bilpam and he confirmed that, yes we have indeed received one-month salary and it is for October 2023,” Lul said.

National Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin also told Eye Radio that the police have received the one-month salaries.

He stated that police personnel received their dues before and after the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

For his part, The National Prison Service Spokesperson Major General Redento Tongun also confirmed payment of the one-month arrears for the prison service.

“We thank God that we have received one-month salary of October. We received it during the time of Eid. How do we go to Eid without it?”

It is not clear if the security forces in the ten states and three administrative areas have also been paid.