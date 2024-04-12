12th April 2024
Amb Juach delivers President Kiir's $10,000 gift to students in Rwanda

Amb Juach delivers President Kiir’s $10,000 gift to students in Rwanda

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Ambassador Simon Juach Deng, South Sudan Ambassador to Rwanda after meetings with South Sudanese students and community in Kigali - Credit: South Sudan Embassy in Rwanda

South Sudan’s Ambassador to Rwanda (Non-resident) has confirmed the delivery of President Kiir’s $10,000 gift to the South Sudanese community and students in Rwanda.

Ambassador Simon Juach Deng pointed out in a statement to Eye Radio newsroom that the fund, sourced from the President’s office, will support various activities among students and community members within their respective associations.

The Ambassador met with students including South Sudanese citizens living in Rwanda after the commemoration of Rwanda’s 30th Anniversary of the 1994 Genocide, on 8th April 2024.

The meetings addressed challenges encountered by South Sudanese, including financial constraints, expired documentation, and the need for Consular support in Rwanda.

Abraham Kuot Kuol, the interim Chairperson of the South Sudanese Community Association in Rwanda, expanded on these issues, emphasizing the urgent need for Consular and Immigration assistance.

The association appealed to the South Sudanese government, seeking support through their diplomatic mission.

Gatlwak Yak, the chairman of the student association emphasized the necessity of the South Sudan Embassy in Rwanda addressing pressing issues, given the challenges of living in a foreign country.

Ambassador Simon clarified the role of international relations in states and discussed practical matters such as issuing student passes, passport renewals, and obtaining National Identification to navigate Rwanda’s Immigration policies.

He urged unity, care, and patriotism among students and community leaders, stressing the importance of women’s empowerment in leadership roles and community engagement.

Ambassador Simon also mentioned the government’s efforts to establish diplomatic representation in Rwanda and encouraged Associations to prioritize women’s participation.

