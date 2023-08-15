OCHA releases $8 million for civilians fleeing Sudan conflict

Acting Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan on Tuesday announced 8 million U.S. dollars to provide life-saving assistance to thousands of people who fled the Sudan conflict.

The funding Central Emergency Response Fund supports humanitarian response led by UN agencies International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Mr. Peter Van der Auweraert said the money will be used to transport returnees and refugees from the transit centers at the border to their homes and designated settlements.

“This funding will facilitate activities to support the onward movement of people from transit sites to their destinations of choice,” said Mr. Van der said in a statement.

“The additional funds will also allow us to scale up the provision of lifesaving activities, including food, health care, protection, shelter/non-food items, and WASH assistance to people in the transit sites.”

– 150,000 fled to South Sudan –

The press statement also confirmed that nearly 150,000 individuals have been recorded arriving in South Sudan since the Sudan conflict erupted on April 15.

UNOCHA further said the number of arrivals is projected to increase as the crisis continues.

The agency states that the transportation of displaced civilians from the border areas into the country remains a significant challenge due to poor roads, insecurities, and long distances.

Humanitarian Coordinator Van der said the refugees and returnees recount being subjected to violence, exploitation and abuse.

“Many people who fled the conflict in Sudan are arriving across the border with nothing. Many reported that they were subjected to violence and exploitation, such as extortion and looting, as they fled to South Sudan.”

“They need urgent support to reach safety and rebuild their lives. With the generous contribution from the donors to the SSHF and CERF, humanitarians can help more vulnerable people arriving in South Sudan.”

“But, with no end to the conflict in sight, I am afraid that this may not be the last time we will call upon international solidarity to support South Sudanese returnees and refugees coming across the border.”

