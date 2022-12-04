4th December 2022
Nigeria to ban English language in primary schools

Students of Rising Sun Children School wear face masks as a preventive measure to curb the COVID-19. (Photo: Copyright © africanews BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP or licensors.)

Nigerian plans to abolish the teaching of English language in primary schools in a move to promote the teaching of children on local languages.

Education Minister Adamu Adamu told journalist on November 30, that the new framework known as the National Language Policy had been approved for implementation.

In the new policy, instruction for the first six years in primary schools will be in the mother tongue.

The education minister says “pupils learn much better” when they are taught in their own mother tongue.

The education minister acknowledged that implementing the new policy would be challenging because it would “require a lot of work to develop materials to teach and get the teachers”.

According to the BBC, the policy looks challenging with the more than 600 languages spoken in Nigeria.

It’s not immediately clear when the government will start implementing the new system.

