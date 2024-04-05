NDM repeats calls for political dialogue on elections

The leader of National Democratic Movement on Thursday reiterated calls for dialogue among the political parties to agree on the conduct of elections.

South Sudan is expected to hold its first general elections later this year, as agreed upon by parties to the revitalized peace agreement, after they extended the transitional period for 24-months in August 2022.

The polls outcome would signal an end to the transitional period after the establishment of a democratically elected government.

Parties to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement are expected to meet in an unconfirmed date and discuss the fate of the conduct of elections, the Minister of Information Michael Makuei said in March.

Dr. Lam Akol said elections is an inclusive process that can neither be carried out or obstructed by one political party.

He underscored that the parties would have to make a joint decision on whether to go ahead, postpone or delay elections.

Dr. Lam also said his NDM party which is a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement – is ready for election, adding that parties need to discuss how it will be conducted.

“We are ready for the elections, but we need to discuss how to conduct it. There are certain things that must be done before December, and these are so simple and do not need a lot of time,” he said in a press briefing in Juba.

“The issues that can take longer should be discussed by all of us and we make decision on that…..or we insist that they need to be done and it is a decision of all the parties, not individual.”

“So, the political parties must sit down to initiate the amendment as they did in August 2022 when they agreed on the extension for two years.”

On 9 February, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission called on the unity government to clarify how it intends to deliver non-violent, free, fair and credible elections.

Interim R-JMEC Chairperson Major General Charles Gitai Tai called for frank engagement among peace parties for them to make a unified position on how they intend to deliver successful polls in time.

General Gituai said preparations for South Sudan’s first general elections should be executed in accordance with the 2018 peace agreement and its implementation roadmap.

While the SPLM In Government insists the polls will be held as scheduled in the peace road map, some opposition parties have questioned the country’s readiness for such exercise, citing unimplemented electoral provisions and lack of political and civic space.

The Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-IO said on March 1, 2024, that the anticipated South Sudan general elections should be held only after the country has a permanent constitution.

