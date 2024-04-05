5th April 2024
VP Igga denies involvement in Kalisto’s arbitrary detention

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga during a visit to the bereaved family of former Mayor of Juba Kalisto Ladu who lost his son to accident in October 2023. (-)

The Office of Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga has refuted allegations suggesting its involvement in the incarceration of former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu.

Kalisto was kidnapped near his residence on the night of 30th March by heavily armed security personnel to an undisclosed location, according to family sources.

His wife, Ann Grace said the whereabouts of her husband remain unknown, and added that she has filed a police case on the issue.

Nelson Leju, the Deputy Spokesperson of Dr. Igga said the vice president’s office is not aware about the incident and only learnt about it on social media.

Mr. Leju described the allegations linking his boss to Kalisto’s disappearance as untrue, adding that it is the work of those attempting to implant division within the Bari Community.

In a statement to Eye Radio on Thursday, he said there was no intention from Dr. Igga’s side to orchestrate the arbitrary arrest.

“It is important to clarify that there are some malicious and vicious propaganda by the enemies of peace and the enemies of Bari being spread on social media about Kalisto’s arrest,” he said.

“This rumor suggests that the Office of His Excellency Vice President for Economic Cluster, and particularly His Excellency Vice President orchestrated the arrest which is entirely untrue.”

“The matter is that vice president has no differences with Kalisto. In fact, His Excellency is a revolutionary and liberator who cannot engage in such a pit politics.”

“It is unfortunate that some people are trying to create tension and discomfort among the Bari people by spreading false information.”

Leju says the former Mayor of Juba is a personal friend of the vice president, who has been working with him for almost a decade.

When contacted by Eye Radio, David John Kumuri, the spokesperson of National Security maintained that he has no comment on matter.

However, Kumuri said he was still waiting for a briefing from the leadership of the institution before making a public statement.

“I have no comment up to now. I am still consulting with the leadership. As soon as I am briefed or as soon as I got the information from the leadership then I will be able to inform the public, but until now I have no information.”

It is now one week since Kalisto, an outspoken political figure, was whisked away, and neither his family knows his whereabouts nor has any relevant authority publicly commented about the matter.

There have been growing calls from the US Embassy in Juba, civil society and human rights groups, as well as lawmakers for his immediate release or produced in court.

