Interior ministry urges efforts to rid South Sudan of landmines

South Sudan’s Deputy Minister called for a joint government and partners efforts to remove all landmines in South Sudan and enable safe mobility and civilian activities.

South Sudan’s decades of heavy fighting have reportedly left the entire country contaminated with anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines, cluster munition, remnants and other explosive remnants of war.

The presence of landmines exacerbates the impacts of South Sudan’s wider humanitarian crisis while mine action facilitates activities that seek to address it.

Deputy Interior Minister David Marial Gumke said the government is committed to providing security for deminers seeking to ensure a safe and secure environment for South Sudanese.

Mr. Marial said the National Mine Action Authority is tasked with initiating policies to address the dangers of unexploded remnants of war which are scattered across the country.

“Even after twelve years of independence, there is still higher need for the government and international partners to double efforts and to see through our commitment towards ensuring crucial and successful Mine Action in affected areas across the country,” he said.

He made the remarks during an event to mark the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on Thursday.

“In this respect, the government reiterates our commitment to providing adequate security and to enrich our working relations as we yearn for peaceful and accommodating environments for all.”

The United Nations General Assembly declared in 2005 that 4th April be observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

The event calls for the establishment of national mine-action capacities in countries where mines and explosive remnants of war constitute a serious threat to the safety, health and lives of the civilian population.

On his part, UN Mine Action Service Deputy Chief of Operations, Goran Tomasevic says estimates indicates that the country may be able to clear all remaining areas infested with explosive remnants of war by 2028.

“The most optimistic estimate suggests that we may be able to clear all remaining known explosive hazards or hazardous areas only by June 2028 and that assuming that we are able to maintain the current capacity.”

The German Ambassador to South Sudan Christian Sedat, said he welcomes the ratification of the Convention on Cluster Munition and affirmed Berlin’s willingness to support mine action activities in the country.

“We welcome that South Sudan has decided to become a member of the Convention on Cluster Munition and has also taken important national steps for example the passing of the National Mine Action Authority Act,” he said.

“Germany will remain a close partner and continue to fund and support the work of several mine action NGOs in South Sudan in their crucial activities.”

The event was also marked with the launch of South Sudan’s National Mine Action Strategy that presents the strategic direction for its mine action program for the period of 2024-2028.

Its purpose is to provide accountability, clarity and a shared sense of strategic orientation among all stakeholders.

