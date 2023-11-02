National NGO launches initiative to combat GBV in Juba

JAMNEL Care Organization, a newly registered non-governmental organization has launched a two-year project to combat Gender-Based Violence in Central Equatoria State.

This is reportedly in response to the organization recent baseline survey on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights carried out in Juba County in October 2023.

The survey was conducted in Munuki, Rajaf, and Lirya Payams to provide an accurate representation of the current status of SRHR in the capital.

The objective was to assess the status of policy and legislative framework governing sexual and reproductive health rights of women and girls in the county.

According to the organization, it is yet to commence data entry, cleaning, review, and subsequent activities.

Nelly Hellen, the organization’s Program Director for Justice and Mentorship as well as Nutrition Empowerment Livelihoods, said the project is targeting youth to enable them to focus and see a brighter feature.

This, she said, is intended to engage mainly the adolescents in meaningful conversations to create positivity and change of attitude among them.

“We are engaging the adolescent in a manner that we want to create that positivity and change of altitude so that they can be able to focus and see a brighter future,” Ms. Hellen told Eye-Radio on the side of the validation workshop in Juba on Wednesday.

According to her, the increased cases of Gender-Based Violence to the negative impact created by revenge and communal fighting.

“You know South Sudan has been experiencing sorts of challenges such as revenge killing and communal fighting and all that. So, by engaging this youth in a meaningful conversation, I think with time we will be able how the youth will be able to go in right directions.”

She is appealing to key stakeholders to support the project by sensitizing the communities to embrace the initiative as their own.

“I’d really urge them to support us, give us much information as they can, and also talk to their communities so that can embrace this project as their own.”

On his part, Wani Ayeko, Director for Gender at Central Equatoria State urges all the partners to collaborate with the government in order to combat Gender Base Violence.

“My appeal is all the partners that are lining with the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social welfare should come so that we can collaborate together in order to combat issues of Gender Base Violence case.” he said.



