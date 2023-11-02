9 suspected drug dealers arrested in Melut

The police in Melut County of Upper Nile state have reportedly arrested nine suspects in possession of narcotics and illicit medicines.

Melut Police Inspector said the suspects smuggled the narcotics in cigarette cartons and cargo clothes through Juba Airport Via Malakal.

Colonel Juma Kur said the narcotics were being sold in Melut market where the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

“When we investigated, we discovered that these drugs are brought from Juba through Malakal Airport and are hidden inside cargo clothes and cigarette cartons, and these narcotic drugs are sold in the markets we arrested nine of them,” Kur explained.

Meanwhile, the County Prosecutor General Saaid Deng warns of death the penalty for such crimes while citing the 2008 Penal Code.

“The crime of dealing, using, or trafficking in narcotic substances is one of the crimes stipulated in the South Sudan Penal Code 2008, according to the section 383, and the penalties may reach the death penalty.”

Mr. Deng said a manhunt is underway for the rest of the perpetrators in Juba to face justice.

“The search is still ongoing for the remaining fugitive defendants to bring them to justice.”

