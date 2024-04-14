MPs petition NBGs governor over unpaid allowances

Lawmakers in Northern Bahr el Ghazal have petitioned the state governor over non-payment of their recess and medical allowances, a situation that they blame for deaths and ill health of some of their members.

The letter addressed to the Council of States and signed by 34 MPs accuses Governor Tong Akeen Ngor of undermining the rights and privileges of the legislators.

Hon. Angelo Mou said the lawmakers have not received both the recess and medical allowances since 2022, adding that they were only provided with transport fares.

He cites the parliament’s Conduct of Business Regulation which stipulates that members of parliament shall be paid emoluments and provided with facilities.

Speaking on behalf of the MPs, Honorable Mou also points out in reference to the conduct of business regulation that the state government is responsible for paying the allowances of lawmakers.

He says the lack of medical allowances has resulted in the death of five of his colleagues due to treatable medical conditions.

Mr. Mou also disclosed that majority of them are suffering from critical health conditions without access to treatment.

“We are here today to express our grievances concerning the breaching of the rights and privileges of members of parliament. One of the privileges that has been breached by the governor is the issue of recess allowances,” he said.

“The governor has also failed to provide medical allowances and outreach allowances to the members of parliament after serving for two years in the assembly, and this has been stipulated in the law of the state and the conduct of business.”

“We are appealing to the governor to release these funds. Many MPs about five have passed away and over 60 percent of the lawmakers are in critical health conditions.”

Honorable Mou also complained about alleged lack of working collaboration between the state executive and legislative bodies.

According to him, Governor Akeen has failed to accent into law about six bills passed and sent to his office by the parliament without any explanation.

“There are some of the laws that have been passed by the assembly and all these legislations have never been accented into law.”

“So, we are appealing to the governor to collaborate with the state assembly that every bill that is passed, he has to accent it into law. We are demanding a positive response from the Council of States.”

The lawmakers are calling on the Council of States headed by Speaker Deng Deng Akoon, the National Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and the National Parliament to intervene and address their grievances with the governor and the state speaker.

The state government spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

