14th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   South Sudan urged to invest in prevention to end AIDS by 2030

South Sudan urged to invest in prevention to end AIDS by 2030

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 59 mins ago

HIV testing equipment. (File photo).

The Deputy Chairperson of the South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commission is calling on the government to finance primary prevention measures if the country is to end the virus by 2030.

HIV remains a major global public health issue, having claimed 40.4 million lives so far with ongoing transmission in all countries globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Achol Ayom said reaching zero infection is a collective responsibility of the South Sudan government and international partners.

Ms. Ayom said ending AIDS is not impossible and calls on concerned ministries of health, gender, education and youth to collaborate in attaining the 2030 goal.

“We must work together just to get rid of this HIV in 2030. It is not impossible,” Ayom told state-owned television SSBC on Friday.

“One of the things we should do is the primary prevention, and this primary is the responsibility of the government. So, we need the government to finance primary prevention.”

“It is possible, but we have to come all together the Ministry of Health, Gender, Education and Youth have to come together, and we see what we can do.”

In 2022, the head of HIV/AIDS commission said South Sudan was among the countries registering increased new HIV infection in the region and is unlikely to achieve the global Agenda of Zero infection by 2030.

Dr. Esterino Novelo stated that new HIV infections in the country had risen to 35 per cent in 2022 this is up from the 23 per cent infection rates of the previous year.

On her part, Anne Muthoni, Regional Director of UNAIDS for East and South Africa said the country needs to transform its response to the virus.

Ms. Muthoni said the about 160,000 people living with HIV in the country, adding that 60% of the affected are women and children.

“We can change the trajectory of the AIDS response in this country because South Sudan is a country that has over 160,000 people living with HIV and many of them over 60% of them are women and girls.”

– ‘What is HIV/AIDS?’ –

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is an infection that attacks the body’s immune system, while acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is the most advanced stage of the disease.

HIV targets the body’s white blood cells, weakening the immune system and making it easier to get sick with diseases like tuberculosis, infections and some cancers.

HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids.

It is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food. It can also spread from a mother to her baby.

HIV can be treated and prevented with antiretroviral therapy (ART). Untreated HIV can progress to AIDS, often after many years.

 

 

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit 1

Ethiopia to charge South Sudanese students $150 for residence permit

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim 2

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban 3

South Sudan must invest in production to end economic hardship: Taban

Published Monday, April 8, 2024

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang 4

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee 5

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan urged to invest in prevention to end AIDS by 2030

Published 59 mins ago

Biden says US helped Israel down ‘nearly all’ Iran drones, missiles

Published 4 hours ago

Gov. Adil sends force to evict Ambororo nomads

Published 22 hours ago

Sweden pledges $2.9 million for refugees, returnees from Sudan

Published 22 hours ago

Transitional ruling council finally forms in anarchic Haiti

Published 23 hours ago

Speaker Nunu reshuffles parliamentary committees, chief whips

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!