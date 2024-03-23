23rd March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Authors: El-Sheikh Chol | Koang Pal Chang | Published: 28 mins ago

Michael Makuei, Minister of Information speaking during the launch of the book tattled: The "13 Reasons Why Youth are Stranded Today" at the French Institute University of Juba on Friday evening March 22, 2024 - Courtesy

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people who give them money without understanding how it is being spent, the Minister of Information has said.

Michael Makuei made the remarks on Friday, March 22, 2024, during the launching of the book titled: “13 Reasons Why Youth Are Stranded Today” by Ms. Atong Kuol Malual.

Makuei urges young people to avoid drugs if they want to prepare themselves to be future leaders.

He says some young people become drug addicts because their parents gave them money without making any follow-up on how they used that money.

“Some young people are drug addicts, but why did they become addicts, is it because of other reasons, is it a lack of employment, is it a lack of funds? You cannot be a drug addict as long as you don’t have the money to buy the drugs,” Makuei asked.

“For your information, most of the youth who have strayed, are our sons and daughters, we the big people, we give them money and we don’t follow how they use this money, this one of our major problems,” said the minister of information.

“If we give you that amount, whatever I give you, and you go and use it to the best of your ability, to your interest, you will not become a drug addict.

“There is no drug addict who has no money, you must have money to become a drug addict, you can not be a drunkard if you don’t have money to buy alcohol.”

The minister of information states the current leaders fought for the independence of South Sudan for young people.

“All issues are interrelated this is why I’m advising you the youth to read this book carefully and try to educate yourself and control yourself so that you prepare for future leadership,”

“We fought the war, yes, but for whom we fight it, we fought it for you as the future leaders, but if some of you go to the drugs and they become the drug addicts, some become other things, this will not help,” he said.

“You read this book, read these 13 reasons and find your place within this book, are you included or not, if you’re included please try to sort out that book and correct yourself accordingly, if you’re excluded then you move on, and move ahead.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan declares force majeure on South Sudan oil export 1

Sudan declares force majeure on South Sudan oil export

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

400 containers headed for South Sudan grounded in Port Mombasa 2

400 containers headed for South Sudan grounded in Port Mombasa

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Ugandan army denies claims of troops deployment in South Sudan 3

Ugandan army denies claims of troops deployment in South Sudan

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Lady Kola to wed lover Cherry Long as his second wife 4

Lady Kola to wed lover Cherry Long as his second wife

Published Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Schools ordered to close as extreme heatwave rocks the country 5

Schools ordered to close as extreme heatwave rocks the country

Published Sunday, March 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Published 28 mins ago

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others

Published 3 hours ago

Finance Ministry, Dubai-based company sign agreement to install data system

Published 3 hours ago

Relief official urges economic inclusion of refugees

Published 22 hours ago

UNMISS officer ‘glad’ to see many women in Aweil police force

Published 23 hours ago

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire with uncertain outcome

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!