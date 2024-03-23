Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people who give them money without understanding how it is being spent, the Minister of Information has said.

Michael Makuei made the remarks on Friday, March 22, 2024, during the launching of the book titled: “13 Reasons Why Youth Are Stranded Today” by Ms. Atong Kuol Malual.

Makuei urges young people to avoid drugs if they want to prepare themselves to be future leaders.

He says some young people become drug addicts because their parents gave them money without making any follow-up on how they used that money.

“Some young people are drug addicts, but why did they become addicts, is it because of other reasons, is it a lack of employment, is it a lack of funds? You cannot be a drug addict as long as you don’t have the money to buy the drugs,” Makuei asked.

“For your information, most of the youth who have strayed, are our sons and daughters, we the big people, we give them money and we don’t follow how they use this money, this one of our major problems,” said the minister of information.

“If we give you that amount, whatever I give you, and you go and use it to the best of your ability, to your interest, you will not become a drug addict.

“There is no drug addict who has no money, you must have money to become a drug addict, you can not be a drunkard if you don’t have money to buy alcohol.”

The minister of information states the current leaders fought for the independence of South Sudan for young people.

“All issues are interrelated this is why I’m advising you the youth to read this book carefully and try to educate yourself and control yourself so that you prepare for future leadership,”

“We fought the war, yes, but for whom we fight it, we fought it for you as the future leaders, but if some of you go to the drugs and they become the drug addicts, some become other things, this will not help,” he said.

“You read this book, read these 13 reasons and find your place within this book, are you included or not, if you’re included please try to sort out that book and correct yourself accordingly, if you’re excluded then you move on, and move ahead.”

