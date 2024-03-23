23rd March 2024
Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Juba County Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani - Credit: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has relieved the Commissioner of Juba County, Charles Joseph Wani, who recently declared war against land grabbers. Emmanuel Tete Ezbon has been appointed as his replacement.

Additionally, Kiir has made several other changes to government positions across different states.

Moro Genesio, the Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency in Central Equatoria State, has been removed and replaced by Leone Abe Brown.

Amar Suliman Luko, the deputy chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation in the state, has been replaced by Francis Matthew Soka.

Commissioners of Kapoeta North County and Magwi have been relieved from their positions.

David Otto Remson, the Magwi County Commissioner who was detained in 2023 over the killing of two businessmen, has been replaced by Kolekole Benjamin Aluang.

David Naye Lamor has been appointed as Kapoeta North County commissioner, and Paulo Lokola as Kapoeta South County commissioner.

Charles Udwar Ukech, Vice President of the South Sudan Football Association, has been appointed as the Speaker of parliament in Eastern Equatoria State, replacing Severino Jamus.

In Northern Bahr el Gazal state, Kiir has removed Commissioner Kerubino Thiep Tong of Aweil East and replaced him with Ding Ngon.

Thiep Tong has been appointed as the state minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism.

Christen Narem Peter Lobole has been appointed as a member of the National Legislative Assembly, replacing the late Narem Peter Lobole.

These changes were announced on State-owned SSBC TV on Friday, March 22, 2024, through a Republican decree read on the program.

