Fangak denies allegations of intimidating critics of local authorities

An SPLM-IO-appointed Fangak Commissioner has denied allegations of threatening and intimidating critics of local authorities, an accusation described by an activist as an attack on civic space.

Human Rights activist Yoal Gatkuoth raised concerns on Wednesday about the deteriorating civic and political space in Fangak County, Jonglei State, suggesting that it’s under attack.

He accused the Commissioner of threatening and intimidating critics of local authorities.

Yoal says the local authorities do not entertain criticism linking local authorities to corruption, weak systems, and policies.

According to Yoal, the move is a breach of the constitution which provides for freedom of expression.

He accuses Commissioner Biel Butrus of serving critics, and those working for the Non-Governmental Organizations with warning letters.

“The civic and political space there is under attack by the local authority and people are trying to raise concerns on the issue related to corruption related to the local government policies,” Yoal said.

“People there are not expressing themselves freely because of the threats and intimidation, and even now, the authority is targeting people working with NGOs who are raising such concerns,” he said.

“The commissioner is giving his critics warning letters to leave their workplaces like certain individuals are working in different organizations.”

Biel Butrus Biel, the Commissioner of Fangak County downplayed the accusations.

According to him, his leadership has been telling those in NGOs not to work under the cover, inciting violence among the communities.

He says those raising such concerns may be what he describes as political agents under the cover of civil society.

“These people may be political agents disguising themselves within civil society. The constitution’s provision for freedom of expression, ensures everyone’s liberty to speak their mind,” said Biel.

“We’ve been advising NGOs not to incite violence among communities while operating under the guise of an organization. If you wish to engage as a politician, do so transparently, addressing any topic openly and directly,” he stated.

“If you’re an ordinary citizen, constructive criticism of the government is not only allowed but also encouraged. Highlighting shortcomings and failures serves as positive feedback, motivating the government to improve, and this freedom cannot be restricted.”

“If you are encouraging violence or pursuing divisive political agendas that incite conflict among communities cannot be tolerated by any responsible government, as ensuring security remains the paramount concern.”



