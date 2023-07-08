8th July 2023
Minister Awut tells boys: “Don’t go to school without your sisters”

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 36 mins ago

Education Minister Awut Deng Acuil. | Photo: Catholic Radio Network

The National Minister of General Education and Instruction on Friday appealed to the people of the Greater Tonj region to grant equal education opportunities to all children.

Awut Deng Acuil also pleaded with boys not to leave their sisters at home when they go to school during a visit to the central part of Warrap State.

The minister urges boys to use their influential roles to persuade their parents about the importance of girls’ education.

Awut said gender equality is important for the country to achieve sustainable development goals.

“You must respect each other, and we must promote equal education. For boys who are here, please don’t leave your sisters at home and come to school without her,” she said during an inspection visit to primary and secondary schools in Tonj town on Friday.

“You must be the champions of education in our society, and in our community to make sure that everybody is going to school.”

“When we put our hands together, we can move our country to the moon.”

A 2017 report by an agency says around 76% of girls in South Sudan are not receiving an education because of the conflict and food crisis in the country.

The study by Plan International Organization says girls are kept out of school to do housework or help their families search for food.

UNICEF also says child marriage is a major factor that denies girls education opportunities.

