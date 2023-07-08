8th July 2023
U.S. ambassador urges speedy deployment of unified forces

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 13 mins ago

South Sudan People's Defense Force Battalion of 720 soldiers flagged off for a regional peacekeeping operation. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

The U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan calls on a unity government to speed up deploying the unified forces and drafting the constitution. 

Ambassador Michael J. Adler said the country needs a single-chain military commander and a new constitution.

The U.S. diplomat was speaking to the media after meeting Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak in Juba on Friday.

He said the meeting also discussed the conflict in Sudan and Washington’s efforts to support the South Sudan government in resettling returnees.

“We discuss the importance of continuing and sustaining the transitional government funding and effort to help those South Sudanese returned to the country,” he said.

Mr. Adler also voiced concerns about the “slow peace process” where critical provisions are still pending.

This includes the completion of deployment of the necessary unified forces, he said.

“I think anybody who looks at the situation in the North border understands the country needs a single military chain of commander. The country also needs a constitution.”

In May, the U.S. government approved 22 million dollars for South Sudan to respond to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in neighboring Sudan.

 

 

 

 

 

