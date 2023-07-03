Mexican mayor marries croccodile ‘to bring fortune’ to his people

The mayor of Mexico’s southwestern city of San Pedro Huamelula has married an alligator-like reptile in a wedding ceremony set to bring ‘good fortune’ to his people.

Victor Hugo Sosa wed the reptile named Alicia Adriana, in San Pedro Huamelula as part of a 230-year-old ritual that commemorates peace between the Chontal and Huave indigenous groups.

“I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important. You can’t have a marriage without love… I yield to marriage with the princess girl.”, he said, kissing the gator on the head, in a short video shared online.

However, her mouth had to be taped up so she couldn’t snap.

Residents danced to traditional music as Mr. Sosa wedded the small reptile, who was wearing a wedding dress as they anticipate prosperity and blessing over the ritual.

Before the ceremony, the animal is carried from house to house so locals can hold her and dance.

The reptile wears a green skirt, a colorful hand-embroidered tunic, and a headdress of ribbons and sequins, as reported by Sky News.

She is later dressed in a white bride’s costume and taken to the local town hall for the wedding.

“We are happy because we celebrate the union of two cultures. People are content,” Mr Sosa told the AFP news agency.

