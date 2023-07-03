China ambassador hopes wounds of war heal as South Sudan turns 12

The Chinese Ambassador in Juba said he hopes South Sudan can achieve true reconciliation and prosperity as the country prepares to mark its 12th Independence Anniversary.

Ambassador MA Qiang made the statement on July 1, 2023, during the 102nd anniversary of the founding of The Communist Party of China, and ahead of the 12th Anniversary of South Sudan’s independence.

He said the country is striving for success after achieving remarkable progress in peace implementation and economic recovery.

“The Republic of South Sudan has come to a historical juncture with major opportunities for peace and development after years of turbulence and arduous exploration,” Qiang said.

“Since I assumed my post as Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan last September, I have witnessed remarkable changes in this youngest country in the world.”

The Chinese diplomat said peace dividends are gradually emerging, adding that important progress has been achieved in the peace process while stating South Sudan’s economy has embraced recovery and development.

“We sincerely hope that with the help of China and the international community, true reconciliation could be achieved from deep inside, the wounds of war be healed, and the dream of justice, liberty, and prosperity be realized in South Sudan.”

The diplomat hailed “cordial” China-South Sudan relations and how Beijing has defended Juba’s sovereignty and against “external interference” in its internal Affairs.

“China and South Sudan have always shared weal and woe with continuous cooperation and deepened friendship.”

“As an international witness to the Revitalized Peace Agreement, China has always respected the sovereignty and independent position of South Sudan, stood against external interference in its internal affairs, and supported the country in exploring a modernization path that suits its national conditions.”

China – one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council has supported Juba amid international actions aimed at the South Sudan government and its officials through the civil war.

The official also applauded infrastructural projects that China has built or funded in the country, adding that South Sudan’s needs are the priorities in China-South Sudan cooperation.

“China stands ready to promote high-quality development of China-South Sudan cooperation with a view to giving more support to the economic and social development of South Sudan,” he said.

“Actively responding to the appeal from H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit to “scale back humanitarian programming and devote more energies to development support”, China has constructed and commissioned a series of key projects including China-aided Jur River Bridge in Wau, China-aided Broadcasting Facilities, renovated Juba International Airport, and Air Traffic Management System one after another.”

Ambassador MA Qiang further said it is time for the two countries to set sail on a new journey.

“The two countries will continue to work with a common purpose, strive to build a China-Africa community with a shared future, and write a new chapter in China-South Sudan friendship and China-Africa cooperation.”