Men facing GBV also urged to report for help, VP Nyandeng

The Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster has called on men experiencing Gender-Based Violence to report to relevant authorities for help.

Rebecca Nyandeng said this will help reduce mental health issues that are escalating among males in the country.

According to her, gender-based organizations cannot intervene if they don’t speak out.

She however, said the priority is to create a safe space for every one including women, girls – and all survivors to report GBV cases.

Vice President Nyandeng spoke during her visit to the GBV and Juvenile court in Juba on Tuesday.

“I want also to say that men who are shy to come forward even if they are abused by their wives, come forward. If you are shy to come don’t not blame us. Why are you shy if you are being abused by a human being? Please come forward and report,” she said.

For her part, the speaker of the national legislature urged the community to avoid stigmatizing men while encouraging them to report cases of gender-based violence affecting them.

Nunu Nkumba stated that some men suffer in silence, which she said should not be the case.

“It is true there are some men culturally that will not admit they were battered by their wife’s and they suffer in silence. We have some women who seriously harass men, so don’t be quiet and don’t die in silence, come out”.

According to UNFPA, one in three women worldwide experience gender-based violence as one in five men.

Globally, as much as 35 percent of women have experienced intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.

