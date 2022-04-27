Aweil police officer detained for shooting wife

Police in Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal state have Wednesday detained an officer for shooting and injuring his wife in Aweil town

52- years-old Samuel Yuot Yuot, a Warrant Officer is accused of domestic violence, according to Captain Guot Guot Akol, the state police spokesperson.

“The incident happened at 7am Wednesday at Muduria Junction.The accused is a police warrant officer by the name Samuel Yuot Yuot.He shot his wife, Abuk Akeen Tong on her right leg,” Captain Guot said.

Abuk Akeen Tong, 28-years- old was on her way to a workplace when her husband shot her. Suspect Yout’s motive to shoot Akeek is unclear.

Captain Guot said Yuot Wife has filed a case against the husband in the police and has been charged with injuring his wife.

“No one is above the law. Pointing a gun against innocent citizens is against our police regulation and it’s unprofessional in nature.”



Injured Abuk Akeen is receiving treatment at the Aweil Civil Hospital.

“On the behalf of the police, I apologized for this unfortunate incident,” Captain Guot added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Men facing GBV also urged to report for help, VP Nyandeng Previous Post