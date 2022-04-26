Over 100m pounds raised for construction of NBS university

In December last year, governor Tong Aken Ngor launched the construction of the state university in an effort to help expand educational service to citizens in the state.

The State Minister of Information, William Anyuon said the money to build the university was raised during a fundraising exercise in Juba over the weekend.

The event was attended by top government officials, businessmen and other people of good will.

Among the contributors are President Salva Kiir, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi and Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak Manime.

According to Anyuon, President Kiir pledged 40 million SSP, Tut Gatluak 4 million SSP, and three million each by the Press Secretary and Executive Director in the office of the president.

The Vice President for Service Cluster, Abedelbagi Ayii was also reported to have contributed, but it’s not clear how much.

Minister Anyuon says the funds raised will make a significant contribution to the ongoing construction.

“The fundraising is about the building of Northern Bahr El Ghazal University. The construction of NBS University has been an initiative that was organized by the state government and all the communities in Northern Bahr El Ghazal have made their contribution,” Anyuon told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“There was a subcommittee that was formed here and they are in Juba, so they organized a very big event in Freedom Hall there in Juba and they have mobilized a good amount of money for the construction of the university. That is over 100 million South Sudanese Pounds.”

The head of ARC Construction Company Benjamin Bol Mel is also reported to have pledged the construction of four lecture halls and some administrative quarters.