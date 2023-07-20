You are here: Home | Celebrity | Entertainment | News | MC Lumoex mocks Meta-verified singers
Singer MC Lumoex has run down South Sudanese singers verified on Facebook and Instagram for allegedly celebrating the blue tick.
Lumoex, whose Facebook page of 33 thousand followers is not verified, said South Sudanese singers must focus on creating good content for their fans.
“South Sudan as a nation is not verified on most social media. Where are these boys and girls getting these blue lines from?” Lumoex asks in a Facebook post.
“Instead of being excited, we need to fix this together with national telecommunication. You are actually recognized as an artist based elsewhere not in South Sudan.”
“So don’t confuse fans with blue tick provide fans with good content and full entertainment. I hope this is clear.”
“I will only be proud if one day I will be verified with my location in South Sudan. This is the war we are fighting for generations to come it starts now.”
Although many South Sudanese are verified on social media, many have not acquired the prestigious blue tick.
Recently, legendary singer Queen Zee and budding singer Juna De Star had their Facebook pages authenticated.
Published 14 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.