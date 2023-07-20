MC Lumoex mocks Meta-verified singers

Singer MC Lumoex has run down South Sudanese singers verified on Facebook and Instagram for allegedly celebrating the blue tick.

Lumoex, whose Facebook page of 33 thousand followers is not verified, said South Sudanese singers must focus on creating good content for their fans.

“South Sudan as a nation is not verified on most social media. Where are these boys and girls getting these blue lines from?” Lumoex asks in a Facebook post.

“Instead of being excited, we need to fix this together with national telecommunication. You are actually recognized as an artist based elsewhere not in South Sudan.”

“So don’t confuse fans with blue tick provide fans with good content and full entertainment. I hope this is clear.”

“I will only be proud if one day I will be verified with my location in South Sudan. This is the war we are fighting for generations to come it starts now.”

Previously, the verified badge also required the person or brand to be notable and unique.

Previously, the verified badge also required the person or brand to be notable and unique.

According to the parent company Meta, the verified badge is a tool to help people find people and brands’ real Pages and profiles.

“If a Page or profile has the verified badge, we’ve confirmed that it represents who it says it does. If the badge isn’t there, it may not be the real Page or profile,” says Meta.

Although many South Sudanese are verified on social media, many have not acquired the prestigious blue tick.

Recently, legendary singer Queen Zee and budding singer Juna De Star had their Facebook pages authenticated.

Mr. Lumoex did not specify who celebrated a page or profile verification.

