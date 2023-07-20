20th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Kenya Air Force helicopter crashes in Baringo

Kenya Air Force helicopter crashes in Baringo

Author: Citizen Digital | Published: 13 mins ago

A Kenya Air Force, Fennec helicopter crashes in Baringo - COURTESY

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopter crashed on Thursday evening at Chemolingot Stadium in Baringo County.

The chopper, a Kenya Air Force, Fennec helicopter was carrying officials who were part of the entourage accompanying Defence CS Aden Duale on a security tour of the volatile region.

Confirming the incident, KDF said the helicopter hit a tree and crashed during take-off.

All persons onboard including government officials escaped unhurt.

“All passengers disembarked safely and are in stable condition,” said KDF.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 1

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success 2

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success

Published Saturday, July 15, 2023

Central Bank announces hard currency auction 3

Central Bank announces hard currency auction

Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers 4

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage 5

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenya Air Force helicopter crashes in Baringo

Published 13 mins ago

World Bank pledges $67 million for internet broadband in South Sudan

Published 35 mins ago

UN Envoy says situation of South Sudanese is ‘devastating’

Published 59 mins ago

Here’s why pupils in public schools perform poorly in 2022 exams

Published 1 hour ago

Kenya’s Kilifi official murdered by house maid

Published 3 hours ago

Upper Nile official urges speedy deployment of NUF

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!