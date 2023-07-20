Kenya Air Force helicopter crashes in Baringo

The chopper, a Kenya Air Force, Fennec helicopter was carrying officials who were part of the entourage accompanying Defence CS Aden Duale on a security tour of the volatile region.
Confirming the incident, KDF said the helicopter hit a tree and crashed during take-off.
All persons onboard including government officials escaped unhurt.
“All passengers disembarked safely and are in stable condition,” said KDF.
Published 13 mins ago
Published 35 mins ago
Published 59 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.