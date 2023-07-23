Man murdered, wife & children abducted in Jonglei-Police

A man has been killed, his wife and four children abducted by unknown armed men in Duk County of Jonglei state.

On the 21st of July of the year 2023 at twelve o’clock in Duk County in Jonglei state an unknown armed criminal group killed a 57-year-old man named Garkouth Yao and kidnapped five people a mother and her four children,” said the state Police Commissioner.

Major General Elia Cost told Eye Radio the victims were trekking to Fangak to receive humanitarian aid when they were abducted on Friday night.

“They were on the way going to Fangak County to receive humanitarian assistance. While they were on the way, the gunmen appeared to them and kidnapped the four children, two boys, two girls, and their mother.”

He says the armed men killed 57-year-old Gatkuoth Yao before abducting his wife, two sons, and two daughters.

General Costa says youth in the area have been pursuing the kidnappers but have so far not succeeded to recover the abductees.

“Some young men in the area organized themselves and pursued the kidnappers but until now, we have not received news from if they were able to recover the kidnapped or not.”

The motive of the attack is unclear.

But General Elia Cost said the state police are waiting for reports from the youth who are chasing after the captors.

