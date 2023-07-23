23rd July 2023
Mysterious fires raze Rumbek neighborhood churches

Published: 9 mins ago

Fire rages ECSS and a Catholic churches in Rumbek town/Courtesy Photo

The police in Rumbek County of Lake State are investigating the causes of fires that burned two churches in the area last night.

The state police commissioner says the fire that broke out at mid-night reduced the Emmanuel Akuac Parish Diocese of  Episcopal Church in Rumbek and a catholic church in the neighborhood into ashes.

“There are no circumstances for this case,  the incident happened in the middle of the night,

“All I can say is that there are two adjacent churches that burned, and we are still investigating the matter to find out the cause of the fire. There is no information available yet, ” said Maj. Gen. James Madut

“We even suspect that the lightning may have been caused by the rain that fell a few days ago,” he added.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the incident.

However, the police officer said, investigations to ascertain what caused of the fire outbreaks are ongoing.

“All I can tell you is that we are still gathering information about the case to find out why the fire broke out.”

According to Gen. Madut Madut, there were no casualties recorded from the inferno.

 



