Man jailed for 14 years for defiling 3-year-old girl

The Gender-based violence court in Juba has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment for defiling a 3-year-old baby girl.

The accused, Deng Akuen Chol, committed the crime at Hai-Amarat Residential Area of Juba, in April this year.

According to Judge Francis Amum, the convict stands charged with two main counts defilement and grievous hurt.

The Judge says the survivor is a little girl aged 3 years and 4 months old. She lived with her parent in Hai-Amarat of Juba.

Upon indictment, the convict told the court that on the date of the incident he returned home drunk.

Judge Amum pointed out that the accused confessed that he spent three days drinking alcohol namely, flash, star gin, and red horse.

During the court ruling, the Judge found the accused guilty of violating section 247 of the South Sudan 2008 Penal Code Act.

“The convict is sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for contravention of section. 247/2 penal act 2008,” reads the verdict.

The court also ruled that the convict must pay a reparation tune of 1,000,000 SSP, as reparation to the survivor.

“The convict is advised that he has a right to enjoy an automatic right of appeal against conviction, legality, and severity of the sentence within 15 days.”

For his part, the father of the minor who only identifies himself as James told Eye Radio the crime committed has brought a lot of suffering to the family.

“What happened to us wasn’t that good to us and until now the child still suffering, she not feeling good still, when she was taken to the hospital and even after the operation she still suffering,” he said.

