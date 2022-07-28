Political row forces Wau commissioner to rule county remotely

The Deputy Governor of Western Bahr El Ghazal State has said the Commissioner of Wau County has not yet reported to the county headquarters due to a misunderstanding with the SPLA-IO forces in the area.

Zechariah Joseph Garang said the state government is facing minor challenges due to differences among the peace parties at the grassroots level.

Zechariah revealed during a press conference in Juba, that Commissioner Jacinto Matia has not been able to relocate to his headquarters in Bagari, due to a rift with the SPLA-IO forces in the area.

“We discussed the issue of security in general in Western Bahr El Ghazal, and in particular in Wau County where……the commissioner of Wau County has not reported to the County Headquarters due to directives of SPLA IO forces who are stationed there,” he said.

It is not clear whether Commissioner Matia is discharging his duties from Juba or in the state capital.

In October last year, the Commissioner of Wau County, Jacinto Matia Mboro was detained by SPLA IO forces on the road between Wau town and Mboro Payam.

Commissioner Matia and several other state ministers were allegedly on a mission to inaugurate a primary health facility constructed by the Red Cross in Bagari area.

He was then detained for 24 hours before his release following intervention of a team of ceasefire monitors.

Speaking to the state-owned television SSBC last evening, Deputy Governor Zechariah said the state government is working hard to address the differences.

“Secondly, we discussed the issue of importance of continuation of partnership between the parties who signed the agreement and collaboration in order to implement the agreement and finish the transitional period,” said the state official.

It is not the first time for the peace parties in Northern Bahr El Ghazal to be at loggerhead on administrative issues.

Last year, President Kiir had to fire the Deputy Governor and Angelo Taban Biajo because he couldn’t work with Governor Sarah Cleto Rial.

Governor Cleto and her deputy Biajo had differed over numerous issues including the appointment of a Mayor for Wau municipality.

The Deputy Governor Zechariah Joseph said he discussed with the president ways to work for the “unity of the people of western Bahr El Ghazal, which is paramount to us because Western Bahr El Ghazal is the mother of all of us.”

