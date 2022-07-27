27th July 2022
‘Free eye treatment service to be extended to states,’ Saudi Ambassador

Author: Joice Evans | Published: 5 hours ago

Ambassador Ali Bin Hassan of Saudi Arabia speaking to the Media.| Photo: Sonia

The Saudi Ambassador to Sudan and South Sudan said the free eye surgery conducted recently at Juba Teaching Hospital will be extended to other states across the country.

Last week, Albasar Foundation from Sudan started a free Eye Camp Surgery on patients at Juba Teaching Hospital.

Ambassador Ali Bin Hassan Bin Ahmad Jafar pointed out that the services will also include heart operations, eyes, kidney, and eye clinic camps.

“Today eye clinic camp is in Juba, tomorrow will be in Wau and with God will the camps will be in all the parts in South Sudan because our work is human work,” said Amb. Hassan.

“We love to help you and every human being, not only in the health sector but in all the sectors if God wishes we will help operations in heart, eyes, and kidney, and the coming days you are going to witness this,” he added.

So far, 4,000 visually impaired people have been examined during the free Eye Camp Surgery.

The doctors and optical specialists have carried out eye surgeries on 400 patients and distributed 1,200 eyeglasses.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Samuel Rai who spoke on behalf of the visually impaired thanked the Sudanese doctors who conducted the free Eye surgery.

Beneficiaries of the free Eye surgery welcoming the Saudi Ambassador Ali Bin Hassan at Juba Teaching Hospital. | Joice Evans.

“I thank the organization who did for us the operation, the charitable organization. We thank them a lot. The people who deliver such charitable service like this may God be with you. We are one nation in two countries,”said Rai who managed to regain his sight.

“If we were to speak to our government, we would ask them to give these people a piece of land to build a hospital to provide services in the country rather than going abroad to seek treatment,” he said.

The Sudanese doctors say they will carry out similar services in Wau this week.

Ambassador Ambassador Ali Bin Hassan distributing optical medicines to visually impaired persons. | Photo by Joice Evans.

 

 

 

 

