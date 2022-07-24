Longtime Yambio Commissioner Hussein Enoka passed away

Hussein Enoka Ibrahim Bakumba, the longest-serving Commissioner of Yambio County in Western Equatoria State, passed away in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, on Suday morning.
The deceased had been on treatment in Khartoum, after he collapsed at the enthroning event of the King of Zande in February this year.
The state Minister of Information, Murusal Isaac confirmed the demise of the veteran politician.
“I can’t give you any information now because it is still raw, and I cannot give you any detail. But I heard that it is true although I did not get any letter but all the people I met have told me he passed on,” said Isaac.
The minister told Eye Radio, the government has not been officially informed about the circumstances of the death of Commissioner Enoka.
The late was appointed Commissioner of Yambio County in April 2015, before he was dismissed by former Governor of Gbudue State the following year.
He also served in the position for more than 13 years, under the Sudan regime, during the pre-independece civil war.
Known for his eloquence, Enoka won a state parliamentary seat in the 2010 election.
He had held various top positions in the state government, most notably in the Ministry of Information as well as Ministry of Health.
In February last year, Hussein Enoka was appointed by President Salva Kiir as the Commissioner of Yambio.
Following the news of his death, well-wishers and citizens of the state took to social media to convey messages of condolences.
