14th August 2022
Lobong’s office vows justice to slain Ikwoto aid workers

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 34 mins ago

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria State makes a public appeal for fund to renovate state government secretariat which caught fire. |File photo.

The government of Eastern Equatoria State has promised to hunt down and arrest the gunmen, who killed aid workers in Ikwoto County, last week.

On Tuesday, three civilians working for Caritas – Switzerland organization, were gunned down as they were returning from a field work in Hafialari village.

According to Alphonse Muras Chacha, a state legislator representing the area, the humanitarians were shot dead by unknown assailants on their convoy of two vehicles, at 7 o’clock.

Muras criticized the state government, for allegedly keeping silence over the insecurity in Ikwoto County.

However, Aliandro Lotok, Press Secretary in the Office of the state governor, said the government will move to the restive county to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The government is going there (to Ikwoto) and will arrest these people. There will be investigation and the villagers will told to bring out these criminals and they will be produced and handed to the government,” he told Eye Radio.

“No stone will be left unturned until these people are arrested. When you kill a person, you will have to be arrested and held accountable for the crime because nobody is allowed to go against the laws of this country. I assure you that these people will be arrested.”

Following the attack, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, Sara Beysolow Nyanti called on armed actors to respect international humanitarian law and allow humanitarian access.

The latest attack in Ikwoto bring to five, the number of aid workers killed in the country since the beginning of these year, according to the UN agency.

Lobong's office vows justice to slain Ikwoto aid workers

