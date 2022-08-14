Aweil traders allegedly raising commodity prices on daily basis

Authorities in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State say local traders are increasing the prices of essential commodities in the markets every passing day, as rainy season renders supply routes inaccessible.

The state Information Minister and government Spokesperson William Anyuon says the hike in prices was triggered by bad roads that have blocked commercial supplies from the neighboring Sudan.

“In the market, the prices are very high and everything in the market is very expensive. So, all the prices of commodities have been increased by the traders and that is now our worry,” said Anyuon.

The information minister said, the road between El Muglad and Meriam is flooded, leaving commercial trucks stranded in the other side of the border with East Darfur.

He however, told Eye Radio, that the state government is renovating the murram roads.

“There is a place between Mujilit and Meriam. The road has become muddy there, so all the trucks that were bringing food here were stuck. So we are now trying to find a way of repairing that road so that the food can come here.”

South Sudan is said to be struggling with economic crisis, caused by years of conflict, disastrous floods and global crisis like the pandemic and the war in eastern Europe.

Last month, traders in Konyo-konyo market lamented the fluctuating dollar rate, which they say has affected the prices of goods.

Economists believe, the current exchange rate inflation and inaccessible roads due to seasonal floods, are to blame for the high cost of living in many parts of the country.

In Pibor Administrative Area, local officials report a dire humanitarian situation, after the area was cut off from Juba and Bor by inaccessible roads.

According to the Deputy Chief Administrator of Pibor, the local markets have run out of supplies, leaving thousands at the mercy of starvation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Seasonal floods destroy over 2,500 homes in eastern Sudan Previous Post